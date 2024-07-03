Refined Wealth Management Invests $4.89 Million in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,821. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

