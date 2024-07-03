Ren (REN) Market Cap Reaches $48.22 Million

Ren (REN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $48.22 million and $6.52 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) represents a significant advancement in the blockchain space, providing a decentralized platform for the secure and private transfer of assets across different blockchains. This not only facilitates greater liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem but also addresses the longstanding issue of blockchain interoperability. With its innovative approach and practical applications, Ren is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of decentralized finance.”

