Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)'s stock price dropped 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60. Approximately 543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Renault Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

