Repsol, S.A. (REPYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4256 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54. Repsol has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.