Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF comprises about 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 1,048.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of OILK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,808 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

