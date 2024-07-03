Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
RMM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 46,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.85.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
