Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 46,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.85.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Read More

Dividend History for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

