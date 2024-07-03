Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,994,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,370,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $183,300.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $241,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40.

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $235,200.00.

Rumble Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ RUM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 488,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,010. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Rumble by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Rumble

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.