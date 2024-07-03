Roth Capital Weighs in on Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alarm.com in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Alarm.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alarm.com’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.