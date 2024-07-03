Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,647,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 12.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.70. The stock had a trading volume of 193,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

