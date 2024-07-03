Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Ryerson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 85.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ryerson by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of RYI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 201,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,215. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other Ryerson news, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

