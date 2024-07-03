Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BRW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 88,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.04.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
