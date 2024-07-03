Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 88,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

