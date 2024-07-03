Saga Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.53 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Saga has a market capitalization of $129.64 million and approximately $27.53 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saga has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,017,313,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,319,451 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,017,134,944 with 96,254,255 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.36723504 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $23,452,600.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

