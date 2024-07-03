Santori & Peters Inc. Buys 3,128 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.28. The company had a trading volume of 744,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,873. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.