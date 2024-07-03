Santori & Peters Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $74.00. 117,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,938. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

