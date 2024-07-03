Saxon Interests Inc. Buys New Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 218,172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,602 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares during the period.

Shares of FLJP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,588. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

