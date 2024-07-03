Saxon Interests Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FNDE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 668,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,978. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

