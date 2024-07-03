ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells 24,093 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 24,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,045,636.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ScanSource Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,604. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.