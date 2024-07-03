Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 319,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 164,615 shares.The stock last traded at $34.69 and had previously closed at $34.76.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 248,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.