Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Lifted by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FNDA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.65. 278,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $57.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.