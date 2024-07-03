Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 398,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,972 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after buying an additional 211,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,517,000.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 770,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,859. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

