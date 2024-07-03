Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Myecfo LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Myecfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Myecfo LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,014. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

