Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 887,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 361,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

