Shira Ridge Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPLG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. 6,866,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,694,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.