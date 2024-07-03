Shira Ridge Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOT traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.67. 143,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

