Shira Ridge Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 478,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,896. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

