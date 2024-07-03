Short Interest in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Grows By 10.0%

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 13,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.
8X8 Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ EGHT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 176,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,892. The company has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.88.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.
