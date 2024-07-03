Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Grows By 21.5%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
NASDAQ:ANL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 18,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,983. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $19.30.
Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.
