Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Grows By 21.5%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Adlai Nortye Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANL Free Report ) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 18,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,983. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

