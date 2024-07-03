Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Expands By 11.5%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance
AKRTF stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $4.25.
Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile
