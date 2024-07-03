Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Expands By 11.5%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

AKRTF stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

