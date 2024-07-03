Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Decreases By 9.0%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Anglo American Stock Down 7.5 %

AAUKF stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

