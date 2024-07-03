Short Interest in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Declines By 6.1%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE ARCH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.84. The stock had a trading volume of 281,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,750. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $108.25 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after buying an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arch Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 522,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 301,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

