Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Expands By 5.5%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE AHH traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 28,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,556. The company has a market capitalization of $988.12 million, a P/E ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

