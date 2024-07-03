Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Declines By 11.3%

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF stock opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $166.25.

About Bâloise

(Get Free Report)

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.