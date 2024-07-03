Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Declines By 11.3%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
BLHEF stock opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $166.25.
