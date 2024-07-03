Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Increases By 11.5%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $2,978,550. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,775,000 after purchasing an additional 109,548 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 657,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,092. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

