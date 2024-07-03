Short Interest in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Increases By 7.3%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 473,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,329. The stock has a market cap of $747.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -36.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

