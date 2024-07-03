Short Interest in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Increases By 14.9%

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ECB Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ECBK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 2,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ECB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $115.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
