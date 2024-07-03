Short Interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Grows By 14.5%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVBG remained flat at $35.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 112.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.