Short Interest in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Increases By 23.5%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evotec Stock Up 1.9 %

EVO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,430. Evotec has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

