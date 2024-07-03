Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Expands By 16.2%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF remained flat at $6.00 during trading on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

