Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Expands By 16.2%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF remained flat at $6.00 during trading on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.
About Grieg Seafood ASA
