Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Expands By 11.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ASR. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.44. The company had a trading volume of 57,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $5.597 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

