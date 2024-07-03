Short Interest in Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Declines By 7.7%

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,100 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 1,053,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Price Performance

Shares of HSYDF stock remained flat at $26.30 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. Harmonic Drive Systems has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $28.60.

Harmonic Drive Systems Company Profile

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

