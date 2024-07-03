Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Expands By 10.7%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:IZM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. ICZOOM Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $52.21.
