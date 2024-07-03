Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Expands By 10.7%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. ICZOOM Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

