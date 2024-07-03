Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Drops By 7.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Integrated Media Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMTE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Integrated Media Technology has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.57.
