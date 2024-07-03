Short Interest in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expands By 13.2%

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,698,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,072,000 after buying an additional 112,035 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 926,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

