Short Interest in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Increases By 19.6%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,150,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 20,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.6 days. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 4.4 %

LYEL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 934,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $384.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.52. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.41.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 871,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 125,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,731,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 92,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.