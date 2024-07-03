Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Decreases By 11.4%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 277,145 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 23,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

