Short Interest in MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Declines By 15.3%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 387,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGO Global Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGOL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 171,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,164. MGO Global has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. MGO Global had a negative return on equity of 420.67% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

