Short Interest in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Rises By 21.8%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ LIFW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 594,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -2.31.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 724.07%.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.