Short Interest in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rises By 19.4%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 85.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 34.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 17.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $86.82. 174,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,998. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.55. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

About Otter Tail

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.