Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Shares Acquired by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc owned 6.91% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYA. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,616,000.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

TYA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,248 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

