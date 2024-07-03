SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $735.92 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61227995 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $15,723,766.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

